Three Shot, Then Crash Car In Lawndale Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting, and crashed while trying to speed away.
Police say the victims were driving in a red Jeep in the Lawndale neighborhood when someone in another car pulled alongside them and started shooting.
The victims then blew a red light at the intersection of Roosevelt and Independence, crashing into two other cars.
At least six people were taken to area hospitals.
One victim, a 22-year-old man, is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso. The other victims are in stable condition.
While responding to the incident, two Chicago Police cars crashed into each other. Four officers were injured, but are expected to make a full recovery.