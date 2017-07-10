Girl, 17, Shot And Killed In Unincorporated Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday near northwest suburban Des Plaines, and her family was demanding to know why a suspect isn’t in custody.

Dozens of people attended a vigil Sunday night in Glenview to remember the life of Angelique Morris.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said Morris was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Linda Lane in unincorporated Des Plaines. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Morris died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Her family said they believe she knew – and possibly dated – her killer, but police have not confirmed that.

“We want to know if it’s on accident, if it was on purpose, if they were dating, if they were just friends. We’re hearing so many different stories and we just want to come to a conclusion,” said her sister, Katie Humphrey.

Morris’ friends said they believe the shooting was an accident.

“I feel like the person who did it, I know he would never hurt her on purposely at all; like, everything was an accident. It wasn’t supposed to happen. She still should be here,” Dekayla Salonis said.

Friends and family who came to light candles and release balloons at Sunday night’s vigil described Morris as sweet, caring, and determined to succeed.

Morris was a senior at Glenbrook South High School. The principal sent a letter to parents, saying Morris was set to graduate in January and go on to pursue a career in early childhood education.