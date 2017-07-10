Durbin: Trump’s Russia Tweet ‘Beyond Naive’

(CBS) — Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin suggests the White House has raised eyebrows with two recent matters involving the Russians and reported hacking into the U.S. political system.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from the Loop.

President Trump has already backed down from an earlier statement on Twitter that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed forming what he called an “impenetrable Cyber Security unit.”

Trump later tweeted that it would never happen.

Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, was still shaking his head Monday.

“It is beyond naive. It’s ridiculous to think the United States is going to sit down with Russia and discuss a plan for cyber security. We were the victims of a cyber-attack by the Russians, for goodness sakes,” he said.

Durbin also addressed a published statement from Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, who says he met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign to talk about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

He says Trump Jr. has admitted it, so direct contact between the Trump campaign and the Russians is a fact. Whether it went too far, Durbin says, is something for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to determine.

Mueller is looking into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians.