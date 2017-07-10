Man Critically Wounded In Hanover Park Shooting, Found Inside Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Hanover Park that left a man in critical condition, and neighbors nervous.
“There’s not really violent crimes around here,” said Melissa Pelzman, a Hanover Park resident.
The 27-year-old victim was found inside a car in the 7500 block of Bristol Lane suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Pelzman, who has young children, said the shooting has her wondering just how safe the area is.
“One, I hope that they’re OK; two, I hope that they find out who did it; and three, that there would be some kind of increased police activity around here to make sure that the residents who live here are safe.”
Police had no suspects as of Sunday night; an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.