62-Year-Old Man With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing From Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 62-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Pedro Gonzalez was last seen on his porch about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of North Woodard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
Gonzalez, who is also known by his family as “Wito,” is described as a 5-foot-10, 164-pound Hispanic man with olive complexion, gray hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.
