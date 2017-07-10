Report: White Sox Seeking 2 Top Prospects In Potential Jose Quintana Trade

(CBS) While not quite as high, it appears the price for White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana on the trade market is similar to that of left-hander Chris Sale.
Chicago is seeking “two very top prospects in bigger packages” for Quintana, Fanrag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Monday. That would be a comparable asking price as to when the White Sox sent Sale to the Red Sox last December. That deal was headlined by Chicago receiving infielder Yoan Moncada and right-hander Michael Kopech, both of whom played in the Futures Game on Sunday and are considered to of the game’s top 15 prospects.
The Yankees and Astros are considered the front-runners to acquire Quintana, Heyman reported, but there remains “big gaps” in the White Sox’s discussions with those clubs, prompting both to inquire into other available pitchers.
Quintana is considered one of the top two pitchers available on the trade market, along with Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray. The 28-year-old Quintana has struggled this year, going 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, but he has a career 3.51 ERA and is one of the game’s most dependable arms. He has a team-friendly contract as well, under club control through 2020. He’s owed $8.85 million in 2018, $10.5 million in 2019 on a team option and $11.5 million in 2020 on a team option.