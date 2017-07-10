Series Of Sexual Assaults Could Be Linked: Police

(CBS) – For more than six months, residents of a northwest suburban apartment complex have been on edge after a series of attacks.

Police now believe the same man may be behind them.

There is a sign welcoming you to the East Park apartments. But you’ll also find warning signs there as well: a sketch of a man Rolling Meadows police are looking for.

The drawing is of a man who sexually assaulted a woman during a home invasion June 30.

Police say the suspect could be the same home invader who raped another victim back in January.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds. In both case, the suspect knocked on the vctim’s door and forced himself in while carrying a knife.

Back in late December, there was a similar attack that police say could be linked.

Investigators are also looking into a separate break-in from February.

Police ask anyone with information to call them.