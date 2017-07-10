2 Dead, 38 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least 38 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The violence comes on the heels of a historically violent Fourth of July that ended with 101 gunshot victims over the long holiday weekend.

Since the start of the year, at least 1,896 people have been shot in the city, 327 of them fatally, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened at 7:52 p.m. Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A man and woman, both 34 years old, were in a vehicle in the 3600 block of South Western when someone fired shots from a dark-colored SUV that pulled up next to them, according to Chicago Police. They were both shot multiple times in the body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man died and the woman was listed in critical condition.

At 11:18 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was gunned down in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was in an argument with another male in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6600 block of South Halsted when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and right arm and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on either fatality.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. A 19-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of West 78th Street when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the right arm, police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than 15 minutes earlier, a 22-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. They were standing on the sidewalk at 1:23 a.m. in the first block of South Leamington when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body. The boy was shot in the right leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 34 more people were wounded in shootings across the city between 7 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, a Chicago Police officer fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic situation Sunday morning in Belmont Cragin. The man fired a shot at officers while running from an apartment where he was holding his girlfriend and her child against their will, police said. He ended up on the roof of a garage in the 5000 block of West Wolfram and was shot by police. He died at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)