2 Boys Released After Making Threats To Maine South High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother of one of two young boys allegedly involved in making a veiled threat about a potential shooting at a school left Cook County Juvenile Court making no comment.

Park Ridge Police say the boys, ages 12 and 15, posted an image on Snapchat holding a gun, and eluded to a shooting at Maine South High School during summer classes Monday morning. They found out about the post through an anonymous tip.

Police said three handguns were recovered from the 12 year-old’s home, and Deputy Police Chief Lou Jogmen said one of them could be confirmed as being seen in the post.

At their juvenile custody hearing Tuesday, both boys were released to the custody of their families.

Former Illinois State Senator, Dan Kotowski, is also a concerned father of two current Maine South students.

“Now that these kids are back in the community, do they still have access to guns?” Kotowski questioned.

Park Ridge Police said all three handguns are now in their possession. As the investigation continues, detectives are now trying to find out where the guns came from, how the kids got them and if there could be charges against those who own the handguns.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the case for criminal charges. They have set a three-week date to review the incident.

The two boys are set to be back in court July 31, at which time, the State’s Attorney’s Office will announce any charges.