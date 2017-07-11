4 Small Business Marketing Strategies That Won’t Break The Bank

Small business is booming. That’s both good and not-so-good news. It’s good because right now is the optimum time for you to make a go at growing your company. On the other hand, with all the burgeoning activity, the white noise is almost deafening. So the question is: How do you get heard?

The answer: Innovative marketing strategies. Getting your name and your story out there so people can get to know you, learn what is special about what you do and form a connection with your brand. Effectively accomplishing this feat is what will allow your voice to be clearly heard above the din. Here are five ways you can do just that — without breaking the bank.

Craft A Memorable Identity

Your business is alive and growing. It has its own unique personality and purpose. Define your vision through your logo and mission statement. Then, expand upon that core with an intriguing narrative that offers your backstory. Provide people with the opportunity to get to know more about your company. Once they do, they will be more likely to connect and care about your business. That translates into loyalty and word-of-mouth testimonials.

Be Active In Your Community

Let your community know your company exists. This goes beyond the business world where you attend networking meetings and events. Consider sponsoring a local sports team and helping out with or even spearheading projects that make your neighborhood a better place to live. Position your business to be an exemplary member of your community.

Share Your Knowledge

Whatever your expertise, share it. Serve as a mentor to those in need. Offer free workshops and advice to young up-and-comers. Take the time to listen to and help others in whatever way makes sense for your business.

Give Them Something To Hold Onto

In our day-to-day, we are inundated with an endless barrage of tidbits that flash across our consciousness for an instant only to be quickly lost in an endless sea of the virtual. If you want to stand out, give people something they can hold in their hands: a business card, a calendar, a newsletter or a flyer promoting a community event. Make it to your customers' refrigerator and forge a relationship that will last.

