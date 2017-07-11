Chicago Crime Commissioner Hotline Generating Credible Tips

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Crime Commission says a crime-reporting hotline it launched in May has already generated more than 350 tips.
And the tips have been deemed credible enough to pass onto police.
Chicago Crime Commission Vice President Andrew Henning says people are responding to the marketing campaign, which includes social media and sending postcards to homes in high-crime neighborhoods.
Henning said they’ve sent cards to over 100,000 households.
“When they call, many of them had said I saw a posting on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or they saw something in their local church or school.”
He says they’ll have a better idea if the tips they’ve received so far have helped solve cases in a couple of weeks.
The Crime Commission offers reward money. Callers can be anonymous.