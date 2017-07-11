LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Man Fondles Child In Grocery Store: Police

July 11, 2017 5:30 PM

(CBS) – Police are seeking a suspect in the fondling of a 9-year-old girl in a Chicago grocery store.

The incident happened Monday around 3:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police say. A man approached a child and “squeezed her buttocks” with his hand, according to a community alert issued by Chicago police.

suspect Man Fondles Child In Grocery Store: Police

Police are seeking this man in connection with the reported fondling of a 9-year-old girl. (Chicago Police)

A family member of the girl confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot.

Chicago police released surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing a T-shirt that said “A Better World.”

Police say anyone with information should call (312) 492-3810.

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch