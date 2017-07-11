Missouri Official Disses Illinois

(CBS) – A top Missouri elected official is making not-very-nice comments about the Land of Lincoln and telling legislators in his state, “Don’t be like Illinois.”
Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt held a news conference Tuesday to discuss a letter her sent to Missouri General Assembly members.
“On that side of the river, they are raising taxes, getting credit downgrades and losing business,” Schmitt said of neighboring Illinois. “On this side of the river, tax relief is on its way, our budget is balanced and our fiscal house is in order.”
But he says lawmakers in the Show Me State should take steps to avoid the type of budget crisis that has mired Illinois recently. First up, he says, should be a plan to fully fund Missouri public pensions.
Illinois lawmakers last week narrowly voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a budget plan that includes an income tax hike for people and businesses.