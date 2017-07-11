Monday Shootings Leave 2 Dead, 11 Wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least 11 others were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago, including an incident in the Loop.

The day’s latest fatal shooting happened at 4:39 p.m. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. A 30-year-old woman was a passenger in a dark-colored vehicle in the 7800 block of South Kimbark when a male, who was also inside the vehicle, fired shots, striking her, according to Chicago Police. The woman ran from the vehicle and the male then shot her several more times.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the head and face and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

At 9:32 a.m., a 21-year-old man was gunned down in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. He was approaching his vehicle in the 8100 block of South Paulina when three shooters got out of a white vehicle and fired several rounds. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene at 9:40 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Earlier Monday, a 33-year-old man was shot near Lower Wacker Drive, underneath a bustling Loop street. He was in a vehicle at 2:57 p.m. in the 200 block of North Garland Court when another male shot him from outside the vehicle, police said. The man suffered a “minor” gunshot wound to the lower side of his torso, and he took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The man, who was uncooperative with the investigation, was treated and released by Monday night.

The shooting happened along Lower Wacker Drive and South Water Street between Wabash and Michigan. Curious pedestrians ogled from street level on Wacker Place, and officers turned away frustrated bicyclists who were forced to find another way around the crime scene.

A hotel worker smoked nearby as officers shined flashlights looking for shell casings.

“I might’ve heard a gunshot, but it could’ve been something else,” the worker said. “People are always down here getting into nonsense — selling drugs, drag-racing, fighting.”

Monday’s latest nonfatal shooting left a man wounded at 11:29 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 38-year-old was riding a bicycle in the 2700 block of South Central Park Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the left hip and right thigh, police said. He later showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Just over an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were shot in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side. Someone walked up and fired shots at 10:24 p.m. while the pair was walking on the sidewalk in the 10100 block of South Hoxie, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the left hand and was taken to Trinity Hospital. The man was shot in the right shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

A 17-year-old boy was shot at 9:19 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of West 16th Street when someone shot him in the back from a black vehicle, police said. The boy took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 9 p.m., a 20-year-old man heard gunfire and felt pain while standing on the sidewalk in the 600 block of North Kedzie in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He was shot in the right foot and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 26-year-old man was wounded in an Auburn Gresham neighborhood shooting at 5:57 p.m. on the South Side. He was in an alley in the 7500 block of South Hermitage when he heard gunfire and was shot in the lower back, police said. The man’s condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Less than an hour earlier, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg and back in another Auburn Gresham neighborhood attack. She was standing in front of a house at 5:11 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Morgan when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. The woman was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center. A parked vehicle was damaged during the shooting.

At 1:36 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in Auburn Gresham. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of West 78th Street when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the right arm, police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened at 1:23 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 17-year-old boy and 22-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of South Leamington when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body. The boy was shot in the right leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

Monday’s shootings followed a weekend in which two men were killed and at least 38 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Since the start of the year, more than 1,905 people have been shot in the city, 329 of them fatally, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

