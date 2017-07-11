Naperville Police Sponsor Safe Student Seminar

(CBS) — In a few weeks, a new crop of freshmen will arrive on the nation’s college campuses — some ill-prepared for what’s ahead.

Police in west suburban Naperville hope to ease the transition and keep the new arrivals safe.

Coming, as the workshop does, on the heels of the Ying-Ying Zhang abduction at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, it would be easy to assume it is a response.

And while personal safety is one of the two primary areas of focus, Naperville Police crime prevention specialist Mary Browning says this will not the department’s first such workshop.

She said the response to a similar workshop a year ago was so positive that the department decided at that time to stage this event.

“We want students to learn how to protect themselves and to know how to avoid being a victim of crime,” she said.

The other focus is the temptation many students encounter — especially alcohol and drugs, and the ramifications legally, personally and academically.

The 7 p.m. July 26 workshop at Naperville Police headquarters, 1350 Aurora Ave., is free and open to anyone, not just residents.