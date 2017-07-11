Police Memorial Foundation Honors Two CPD Cops Involved In Shooting

July 11, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Police, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Mike Krauser, Police Memorial Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police memorial Foundation honored two 11th District Police Officers Tuesday as Officers of the Month, following a shooting incident in May.

“Everything just happened so quick,” officer Martin Hernandez recalls.

Hernandez was shot in the chest, allegedly by a woman who was free on bond for aggravated assault of a police officer.

“I was very fortunate; I didn’t receive any injuries. I credit the vest,” Hernandez said.

The executive director of the Police Memorial Foundation, Phil Cline, said if his vest had been expired, he probably would be as well.

“This is why the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation initiated the ‘Get Behind the Vest’ program — with the goal to help officers replace expired ballistic vests.”

It’s a collective bargaining issue, and the city doesn’t pay to replace older vests.

