Police Search Trailer Yard For Body

(CBS) — Chicago police were looking for a body in a wooded trailer yard in the Back of Yards neighborhood after they received a tip Tuesday.
Police were called to the scene around noon Tuesday near 45th and Damen, behind The Yards strip mall.
“Officers were approached with information about a possible body,” Chicago police tell CBS 2.
Officers and detectives could be seen going in and out of what appear to be semi trailers. Several police vehicles were on the scene.
Police had not found anything as of 5:45 p.m.
No further information was available.