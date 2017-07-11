Report: Michael Jordan Is Part Of Group Bidding To Buy Marlins

(CBS) Bulls legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan is part of the group of investors bidding to buy the Miami Marlins, the New York Post reported.
The group was organized and is headlined by Yankees legend Derek Jeter and is close to finalizing the deal to acquire the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria with a $1.2 billion bid, the Post reported. Jordan isn’t believed to be a heavy investor, according to the report.
Jordan has owned the Charlotte basketball franchise since March 2010, when it was then nicknamed the Bobcats before going back to the Hornets moniker later.
Jordan and Jeter have had a friendship going back years, with Jeter endorsing the Jordan Brand line.