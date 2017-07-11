Suggestions For Shopping Online Safely

CHICAGO (CBS) — For those who shop online, there are suggestions about how to be safe about it.
The warnings are especially for people who agree to buy something online, then proceed to carry out the transaction in person.
A Better Business Bureau (BBB) alert follows the recent murder of a man in University Park, who agreed to sell a game system on Letgo, a mobile classifieds app.
The BBB advises making face-to-face transactions in properly lighted and monitored public places, such as a police station.
The Bureau also recommends to have your cell phone on you for such meetings and, if you are going alone, to make sure someone else knows where you are going.