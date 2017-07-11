Woman Shot And Killed While Sleeping In Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was sleeping early Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Police said a man approached an apartment near 53rd and King around 5:30 a.m., and fired directly into the residence.
Rhonda Hughes, 40, was sleeping inside and was wounded. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:26 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Police said the home was targeted, but it was unclear if Hughes was the intended victim.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.