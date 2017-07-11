Wicker Park Carjacking Caught On Camera

(CBS) – A terrifying carjacking in Wicker Park is caught on a home surveillance system.
The incident occurred at Julian and Paulina in Wicker Park late last Friday.
Surveillance video shows two men holding guns. They run up to a man and women getting out of their car.
Both suspects point their guns at the victims. One of the victims frantically runs around trying to get away from the men then runs back to try and help the woman with him.
One of the guys with the gun takes the victim’s car keys and then you see him pull off in the victim’s car.
“It’s unbelievable,” neighbor Gwen King tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos. “I can’t believe it. I’ve never heard of anything like that in this neighborhood.”
The second man with a gun eventually gets into a dark car and flees the scene.