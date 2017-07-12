Boy, 17, Charged With Accidentally Killing Girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with accidentally killing his girlfriend early Saturday morning in unincorporated Des Plaines, when he allegedly shot her in the head.
The Cook County Sheriff’s office said the boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and was due to appear before a Juvenile Court judge on Wednesday.
Police said the boy and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Angelique Morris, were in a room together in an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Linda Lane in unincorporated Des Plaines around 1 a.m. Saturday, when a gun the boy was handling went off, and a bullet struck Angelique in the head.
Angelique was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, but was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.
A GoFundMe page to help the family pay for Angelique’s funeral expenses has raised more than $9,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Angelique was a senior at Glenbrook South High School.
“Angie was a sweet, caring, and determined young woman who was looking forward to graduating in January 2018 to pursue a career in early childhood education,” Glenbrook South Principal Lauren Fagel wrote in a letter to parents.