SEVERE WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning | Radar | Latest Conditions | Alerts | Traffic Conditions | Metra Service Alerts | CTA Updates | Flight UpdatesSubmit Pics/Videos |

Boy, 17, Charged With Accidentally Killing Girlfriend

July 12, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Des Plaines, Involuntary Manslaughter, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with accidentally killing his girlfriend early Saturday morning in unincorporated Des Plaines, when he allegedly shot her in the head.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said the boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and was due to appear before a Juvenile Court judge on Wednesday.

Police said the boy and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Angelique Morris, were in a room together in an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Linda Lane in unincorporated Des Plaines around 1 a.m. Saturday, when a gun the boy was handling went off, and a bullet struck Angelique in the head.

angelique morris Boy, 17, Charged With Accidentally Killing Girlfriend

Angelique Morris (Photo supplied to CBS)

Angelique was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, but was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

A GoFundMe page to help the family pay for Angelique’s funeral expenses has raised more than $9,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Angelique was a senior at Glenbrook South High School.

“Angie was a sweet, caring, and determined young woman who was looking forward to graduating in January 2018 to pursue a career in early childhood education,” Glenbrook South Principal Lauren Fagel wrote in a letter to parents.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch