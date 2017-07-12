Aurora Ranks In Top 20 Of WalletHub’s List Of Best Run Large Cities In America

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Aurora has been named one of the best-run cities in the United States.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com lists only two Illinois cities on its list of 150 best run large cities in the country. Aurora comes in No. 20. Chicago comes in at No. 140.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said his city’s goal is to provide the best possible services while keeping taxes as low as possible.
“That’s a great, great accomplishment. Got to give all the credit to our city employees and our management, who do a great job making sure we’re not only fiscally responsible, but we provide the best services we possibly can to our citizens,” Irvin said.
“We want to make sure that we provide the best services possible to our citizens while trying to keep taxes low. That involves making sure we bring economic development to the city – that involves making sure we have good education, that involves making sure we have a good run city with quality employees that can ensure our success.”
In ranking cities, WalletHub looked at financial stability, education, health and safety factors. The No. 1 best-run city is Nampa, Idaho with a population of 88,000.
Rounding out WalletHub’s Top 5 are Provo, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Missoula, Montana and Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky.