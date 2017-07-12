Man Shot With BB Gun At 79th Street Red Line Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot with a BB gun Tuesday night at a Red Line station on the South Side.
The 48-year-old was getting off a train about 11:10 p.m. at the 79th Street station, 15 W. 79th St., when someone fired the BB gun, according to Chicago Police.
The man suffered a minor injury to his neck and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated and released, police said.
