Suspect In Custody After Country Club Hills Bank Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Country Club Hills.
The non-takeover robbery happened at 12:33 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 4137 W. 167th St., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.
The man did not show a weapon and no injuries were reported, the FBI said.
The suspect, described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, standing about 5-foot-3, was taken into custody, Croon said. He was wearing a gray “Captain America” T-shirt, sunglasses and dark-colored shorts.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)