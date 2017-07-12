Forbes Rates Bears As 16th Most-Valuable Franchise In Sports, Cubs 18th

(CBS) The Bears are the 16th-most valuable franchise in all of sports, worth an estimated $2.7 billion, according to Forbes.
The Bears’ worth is up 10 percent year over year, per Forbes, which released its annual valuations Wednesday morning. The Bears are eighth-most valuable NFL franchise, behind the Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, 49ers, Redskins, Rams and Jets. Forbes calls the Cowboys the most valuable franchise in sports, worth an estimated $4.2 billion. The Yankees were second at $3.7 billion, with Manchester United third at $3.69 billion.
The Cubs ranked 18th on the list at $2.68 billion. Their value has skyrocketed by 22 percent year over year, Forbes estimated, following a World Series championship in 2016. The Cubs are MLB’s fourth-most valuable franchise behind the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox.
The Bulls ranked 22nd on the list at $2.5 billion.
Neither the White Sox nor the Blackhawks made the list of the top 50 most-valuable sports franchises.