Northern Suburbs Recover From Flooding After Up To 7 Inches Of Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy storms that rolled through overnight left behind significant flooding in some northern suburbs, leaving many basements inundated with water, and some roads closed to traffic.

According to the National Weather Service, some suburbs got 4 to 7 inches of rain from the storms – Round Lake Park got 7.13 inches, Mundelein got 6.75 inches, Lake Bluff got 5.38 inches, Lake Villa got 5.31 inches, and Fox Lake got 4.46 inches.

Heavy rainfall from overnight causing dangerous travel this morning. Please use caution today! #ilwx pic.twitter.com/J0hfuza3iB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 12, 2017

Mundelein Fire Chief Bill Lark said crews evacuated a senior living apartment building, due to flooding.

Someone also called the fire department to request a small boat to get out of their home.

Several roads also were closed in Mundelein, including U.S. Route 45, Hawley Street, and Allanson Road.

“People should probably stay off the roadways if they can at this point in time. Traffic will be difficult this morning, obviously,” he said.

Lark also said people should stay away from downed power lines, and keep out of flooded basements.

In nearby Libertyville, the fire department received several calls of flooded basements, broken window wells, and flooded streets. Officials were asking for patience, as they expect a slow morning commute.

“We do have some standing water in areas throughout the village. We’re asking residents to use caution when they’re traveling. Be patient. There’s going to be a lot of closed roads, so traffic’s going to be detoured,” Libertyville Fire Chief Rich Carani said. “So things are going to be slow. Patience will be well-appreciated this morning.”

Flooding and other storm damage in Libertyville also halted Metra trains in both directions on the Milwaukee District North Line. Metra said service was suspended Wednesday morning between Fox Lake and Libertyville, after a tree fell on the tracks in Libertyville, flooding an interlocking system on tracks in unincorporated Rondout, and a washout near Route 120.

Tree Down Libertyville A downed tree blocked Metra tracks near Libertyville on July 12, 2017. (Credit: Metra)

Metra Tracks Washed Out Heavy rains caused a washout along Metra tracks near Route 120 on July 12, 2017. (Credit: Metra)

Metra flooding Heavy rains flooded an interlocking along Metra tracks in unincorporated Rondout, Illinois, on July 12, 2017. (Credit: Metra)

Metra said, once the flooding recedes, crews will inspect the interlocking to determine if any switches must be replaced. Machinery also was being sent to the washed out tracks to make repairs. Spokesman Michael Gillis said it was unclear how the problems would affect the evening rush hour.

Libertyville village officials also were worried about the Des Plaines River, where flooding often happens after heavy downpours.