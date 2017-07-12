Preckwinkle, Berrios Agree On Third-Party Review Of County’s Property Tax System

CHICAGO (CBS) — The head of the Cook County Board says the county’s property tax system is slated for a top-to-bottom review as Assessor Joe Berrios prepares to headline a hearing on the matter on Tuesday, July 18.
Cook County property tax assessments have made political headlines lately. And County Board President Toni Preckwinkle acknowledges Assessor Joseph Berrios will appear before board members to answer them.
“The Assessor’s presence was requested by commissioners to talk about our property tax system. You should address your questions to him about what he expects to say. I can only say that I have spoken with him.”
She said they’ve agreed to have a third party review the system, from assessments through appeals.
“We have an entity that we work with on an ongoing basis. I hope they will take up the challenge. If not, we will figure out how to modify one of our existing contracts,” Preckwinkle said.
She expects a decision on the contractor within two weeks.