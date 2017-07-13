Cubs Acquire Jose Quintana From White Sox In Exchange For Eloy Jimenez, 3 Other Prospects

(CBS) The Cubs and White Sox have pulled off a blockbuster trade.
The Cubs acquired left-hander Jose Quintana from the White Sox in exchange for four prospects: outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-hander Dylan Cease, infielder Bryant Flete and first baseman Matt Rose.
Moving Quintana continues a process that started in earnest when the White Sox traded ace left-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox in early December in a deal that netted them 21-year-old top prospect Yoan Moncada, an infielder, and 20-year-old Michael Kopech, a highly regarded right-hander who hits triple digits on the radar gun.
The 28-year-old Quintana has been one of baseball’s most consistent pitchers since entering the big leagues in 2012 and is also working on a team-friendly contract. Quintana has recorded four straight seasons of 200-plus innings and carries a career 3.41 ERA.
Quintana is under club control through 2020 for about $37 million, making him about half the cost of what a high-quality No. 2 starter is worth.