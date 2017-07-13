Man Wounded In Gresham Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot early Thursday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.
About 2:20 a.m., someone opened fire in the 7900 block of South Emerald while the 28-year-old man was standing outside, according to Chicago Police.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
