Man Wounded In Gresham Shooting

July 13, 2017 6:32 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Gresham, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot early Thursday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:20 a.m., someone opened fire in the 7900 block of South Emerald while the 28-year-old man was standing outside, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

