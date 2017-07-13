Man Stabbed To Death During Humboldt Park Fight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the 32-year-old was stabbed in his neck during a fight inside a home in the 1400 block of North Kildare, Chicago Police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.
