Woman Stabbed Outside Jefferson Park Blue Line Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed and seriously wounded early Thursday outside the Jefferson Park Blue Line station on the Northwest Side.
The 39-year-old was stabbed in the chest by another female about 12:50 a.m. outside the station in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Police.
The woman was taken in serious condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.
