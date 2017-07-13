LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Woman Stabbed Outside Jefferson Park Blue Line Station

July 13, 2017 6:24 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed and seriously wounded early Thursday outside the Jefferson Park Blue Line station on the Northwest Side.

The 39-year-old was stabbed in the chest by another female about 12:50 a.m. outside the station in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken in serious condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

