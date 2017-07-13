FLOODING: Cook County Alerts | Lake County Alerts | McHenry County Alerts | Fox River, Des Plaines River Still Rising | BBB: Watch Out For Storm-Chasing Scam ArtistsSubmit Pics/Videos |

Man In Wheelchair Falls Onto Red Line Tracks At 47th Street Station

July 13, 2017 10:56 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in a wheelchair fell onto the CTA Red Line tracks Thursday morning on the South Side.

He fell about 4:45 a.m. onto the tracks at the 47th Street station, 220 W. 47th St., but was not struck by a train and did not make contact with the third rail, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco.

The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, Del Greco said. Additional details, including the man’s age and condition, were not available.

Some Red Line trains were operating with delays after the incident, but resuming normal service by 5:25 a.m., the CTA reported.

