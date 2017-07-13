Thieves Steal 3 Cars From Ford Plant Parking Lot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were searching for three men who stole two cars and an SUV from the Ford assembly plant storage lot Wednesday afternoon.
Police said a dark-colored Buick pulled up to the entrance of a vehicle storage lot used by the Ford plant in Hegewisch around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and three men got out and stole two Taurus sedans and an Explorer SUV.
One of the suspects struck a 68-year-old security guard who was trying to close a gate to prevent them from getting away, police said.
The suspects fled south and got onto the Bishop Ford Freeway.
The injured guard was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.
Area South detectives were investigating.