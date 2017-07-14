Bulls Sign Antonio Blakeney To A 2-Way Contract

By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) Antonio Blakeney’s quality performance in Summer League has earned him a shot with the Bulls.

Blakeney has signed a two-way contract with Chicago, the team announced Friday afternoon. New this season, each team gets two spots on its roster for these two-way contracts on top of their usual 15-man roster. Players on two-way contracts play for a G-League affiliate — in Blakeney’s case, the Windy City Bulls — but can spend up to 45 days with the parent club in the NBA, where they make a pro-rated salary while there. Part of the thinking in instituting two-way contracts was to keep some of the game’s young talent with NBA dreams stateside instead of going overseas to play, as well as giving teams a chance to create continuity and develop fringe-roster players in their own system.

A 6-foot-4 guard who went undrafted out of LSU, Blakeney has averaged 16.8 points in four Summer League games and impressed with his athleticism and ability to get into the lane and get to the free-throw line. Blakeney was a second-team all-SEC selection last season, averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Tigers.

The Bulls haven’t yet filled their other two-way contract spot.

