Cops: Man Found Slain Inside Car In Chatham

July 14, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: Chatham, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot early Friday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 2:45 a.m., officers found the 25-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head inside a vehicle double parked in the 8000 block of South Vernon. He was dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances of the killing were unknown. Area South detectives have opened a homicide investigation.

