Cook County Lays Off More Than 300

(CBS) – Cook County government announced more 300 layoffs Friday – the first damage done, officials say, now that a controversial soda tax is in legal limbo.
Details about the positions cut were not immediately available. Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle says her office wanted to begin the unpleasant task of cutting staff now to offset an estimated $70 million budget hole.
“I regret that these actions are necessary – and I deeply regret the impact they have on individual employees. One of the main reasons I proposed the modest tax on sweetened beverages last year was specifically to avoid these kind of cuts,” Preckwinkle said in a prepared statement.
The penny-an-ounce tax on sweetened beverage, which was to begin July 1, is on hold as retailers challenge the measure in Cook County court.
County offices, including the sheriff’s office, are bracing for additional job cuts that authorities say could put jail operations and public safety at risk. The county’s health care system, which serves low-income people, also will be affected.