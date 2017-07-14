Cubs Waste Big Lead, Hang On To Beat Orioles 9-8

BALTIMORE (AP) — Addison Russell hit a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 after squandering an eight-run lead on Friday night.
Mark Trumbo tied the game 8-8 with a two-run homer off Koji Uehara (3-4) in the eighth. Russell responded when he hit a first-pitch, 96 mph fastball off Brad Brach (2-2) over the left field fence.
Wade Davis picked up his 17th save for Chicago.
Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers in a four-run first inning for Chicago. Ben Zobrist also homered onto the flag court behind the right field scoreboard and Jason Heyward reached Eutaw Street with another towering shot.
Chicago improved to 3-6 in interleague play after going 15-5 against the AL last season.
