Car hit by gunfire on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car was shot late Thursday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.
Three people were in the vehicle when it was hit about 11:45 p.m. in the outbound Interstate 90/94 lanes near Pershing, according to Illinois State Police. No one was hurt.
Troopers blocked off southbound traffic between Pershing and 43rd Street for about three officers to collect evidence.
State police initially said the search turned up nothing, but later said they found shell casings and determined the vehicle had been hit by gunfire.
The expressway was reopened about 3 a.m. Friday, state police said. It wasn’t clear where the shots came from.
