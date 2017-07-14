Boy, 16, Shot In The Head On Near West Side

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head while walking into a Near West Side apartment building late Thursday.
One or more shooters opened fire on the teen from a vehicle going north in the 200 block of South Maplewood at 10:50 p.m., according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody early Friday.
