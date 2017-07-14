FLOODING: Cook County Alerts | Lake County Alerts | McHenry County Alerts | Fox River, Des Plaines River Still Rising | BBB: Watch Out For Storm-Chasing Scam ArtistsSubmit Pics/Videos

Boy, 16, Shot In The Head On Near West Side

July 14, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Near West Side, shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head while walking into a Near West Side apartment building late Thursday.

One or more shooters opened fire on the teen from a vehicle going north in the 200 block of South Maplewood at 10:50 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody early Friday.

