Man Shot And Killed In Princeton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death in the Princeton Park neighborhood late Thursday on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.
At 11:50 p.m., officers responding to a shooting found the 29-year-old with a head wound, lying in the street next to a vehicle in the 200 block of West 95th Street, police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting were unknown. No one was in custody.
