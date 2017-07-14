Quintana Joins Cubs In Baltimore: ‘I Appreciate This Opportunity’

(CBS) – Now that the All-Star break is over, the Chicago Cubs have their work cut out for them to catch the surging Milwaukee Brewers, but they hope their acquisition of White Sox ace Jose Quintana will help their playoff hopes.
Quintana joined the North Siders Friday in Baltimore for their three-game series against the Orioles. The starter makes his Cubs debut Sunday.
“Honestly, I appreciate this opportunity,” Quintana told reporters before Friday’s game.
He said he was surprised by the abrupt blockbuster trade that was finalized earlier this week. The Cubs, which has had trouble with its starting rotation, got Quintana; the White Sox, which are rebuilding, got four prospects.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo says he welcomes Quintana.
“It’s a really good feeling as a player for us to come back with a brand-new addition after a nice break – it’s just amazing,” Rizzo said.
The reigning World Champions were 5 1/2 games behind Milwaukee Friday in the National League Central Division.