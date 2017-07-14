FLOODING: Cook County Alerts | Lake County Alerts | McHenry County Alerts | Rivers Near Record Levels | Beware Of Storm-Chasing ScammersWater Devastates Dealership's Cars | No State Disaster Declaration Yet

Teen Foils Evanston Burglary, Suspect Arrested: Police

July 14, 2017 7:50 PM By Steve Miller
Filed Under: burglary, Evanston, Steve Miller

(CBS) — A 15-year-old boy foiled a burglary Thursday night, Evanston police say.

Evanston Police Cmdr. Joe Dugan says it happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue.

“There was a 15-year-old male at home.  He heard the dog barking.  He didn’t know what the dog was barking at.

“He went upstairs.  Opened up a bedroom door and saw an individual rummaging through one of the dressers.”

Dugan says the boy recognized the man as a neighborhood resident – and the man ran out without stealing anything.

creed Teen Foils Evanston Burglary, Suspect Arrested: Police

Creed McGee (Cook County Sheriff)

He says police arrested the 52-year-old man in a yard across the street.

Creed McGee was being held at the Cook Count Jail on $25,000 bond. His next court date is Aug. 7, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office says.

More from Steve Miller

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch