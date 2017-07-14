Teen Foils Evanston Burglary, Suspect Arrested: Police

(CBS) — A 15-year-old boy foiled a burglary Thursday night, Evanston police say.
Evanston Police Cmdr. Joe Dugan says it happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue.
“There was a 15-year-old male at home. He heard the dog barking. He didn’t know what the dog was barking at.
“He went upstairs. Opened up a bedroom door and saw an individual rummaging through one of the dressers.”
Dugan says the boy recognized the man as a neighborhood resident – and the man ran out without stealing anything.
He says police arrested the 52-year-old man in a yard across the street.
Creed McGee was being held at the Cook Count Jail on $25,000 bond. His next court date is Aug. 7, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office says.