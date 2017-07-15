9-Year-Old Boy Killed, Man Wounded In Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood.
Police say he was a passenger in a pickup truck that was near East 95th Street and Avenue N around 11 p.m.
A gray sedan pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired shots.
A witness says a man calling himself the boy’s father later ran from the truck, screaming. “And he came down and he started saying, ‘They killed my son, they killed my son.’ Who would kill a nine year old kid?” said Raul Mendez, a neighbor.
The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s hospital from a gunshot wound to the back. Another passenger, a 31-year-old man inside the pickup, was shot multiple times in the face, neck and chest. He was in critical condition as of early Saturday morning.
Chicago Police say no one is in custody.