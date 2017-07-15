Brother Accused Of Killing Sibling In Humboldt Park Brawl

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tyrone Montalvo thought his older brother, Alejandro Montalvo, was a lousy parent to his children, and after a few beers Wednesday night, he told Alejandro as much, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The lecture was not well received, and their argument escalated to a brawl when Tyrone allegedly stabbed his older brother five times, killing him.

At a bond hearing Friday, prosecutors said Tyrone’s critique of Alejandro’s parenting was that the older man “wasn’t there for his kids.”

Tyrone, 28, bowed his head as Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini recounted the fatal quarrel and listed the wounds to 32-year-old Alejandro’s side, shoulder and back.

Tyrone’s lawyer said he has no criminal record and three children of his own, all younger than 10. No family members appeared to be in the courtroom gallery Friday.

Judge Maria Kuriakos-Ciesil set his bail at $1 million.

The argument arose about 8 p.m. after the men had been drinking with friends in the basement of Tyrone’s West Humboldt Park apartment in the 1400 block of North Kildare, Santini and Chicago Police said.

Tyrone left after friends pulled the two men apart, but returned minutes later with the knife, Santini said. Tyrone stabbed Alejandro, and the two men fell to the floor, where friends again separated the brothers. Tyrone ran from the apartment, dropping the bloody knife on the stairs.

After running away from the apartment, Tyrone was involved in a traffic crash about 9:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Cicero, police said. He was taken into custody after the crash and was charged with first-degree murder.

He was expected back in court on Aug. 2.

