Des Plaines, Fox Rivers Continue To Rise

CHICAGO (CBS) — River levels near Des Plaines are starting to fall, but remain above flood stage; and Fox Lake will stay high until Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from Gurnee, where they are preparing for the worst.

State leaders say Gurnee’s water levels hit a record high; they are expecting the river to crest Saturday night.

Many fear the flooding will get worse before it gets better; as a result, more than 50 people showed up to help fill and remove sandbags to where they are needed in Gurnee.

While county and state leaders are offering moral support for the cleanup, they cannot guarantee financial support.

“Don’t tell people that the federal government is going to ride to the rescue because many times it just never materializes,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

There is no indication on the need for volunteers in Gurnee on Sunday. When the water recedes, however, officials said they will be looking for help.

Gurnee residents, who have been through this flooding situation before, said if someone is selling cleanup services door-to-door, to check with your local government first to avoid getting scammed.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports from Fox Lake, where homeowners are facing a similar situation and bracing for what could be the worst flooding in more than 100 years.

Fox Lake also had sandbag stations set up. And homeowners attempted to create barriers around their homes to hold back the rising water.

Residents have been doing this for the last couple of days in preparation for a river crest expected some time in the coming days.

At this point, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is not able to forecast the extent of the flooding because water levels upstream have never been so high.

“It’s kind of like this morbid slow death. That’s what it feels like,” said Kristen Hamilton, a Fox Lake resident. “You’re just watching the water creep up and you’re not quite sure what the outcome is going to be.”

Officials say Fox Lake could crest above 8-8.5 feet, which would be the highest the area has ever seen.