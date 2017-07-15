Man Arrested After Loaded Gun Found In Carry-On Bag At Midway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Thursday morning at Midway International Airport.
Transportation Security Administration officers found the loaded .380-caliber Sig Sauer handgun while screening the 45-year-old man’s carry-on luggage at a checkpoint about 5:30 a.m., according to a statement from the TSA. The officers then notified Chicago Police, who took the man into custody.
The St. Charles man was charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in an airport, police said.
This is the 10th firearm found in a carry-on bag at Midway this year, the TSA said. There were 21 guns found at O’Hare International Airport so far this year.
