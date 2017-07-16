Cruz Homers In 10th, Sends Mariners Over White Sox 7-6

CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered on a 3-0 pitch to lead off the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Danny Valencia and Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners, who are one game below .500 and trying to stay in the AL wild-card race. Seattle overcame an early 5-0 deficit and won its fourth in a row.

Avisail Garcia hit two homers for the White Sox, who lost their fourth straight.

Cruz connected off Chris Beck (1-1) for his 19th home run of the season. On Saturday night, he hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning.

Edwin Diaz struck out Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Garcia — all swinging — for his 16th save in 19 chances. Nick Vincent (3-1) earned the win.

The White Sox gave starter Derek Holland an early 5-0 lead on the homers by Garcia and a two-run shot by Omar Narvaez.

But Holland allowed a solo home run to Seager in the fourth and then got in trouble in the fifth.

Holland wasn’t helped by his defense, as shortstop Tim Anderson threw away a potential double-play ball for his 21st error of the season, tops in the majors by seven. Two batters later, Valencia hit a three-run drive to make it 5-all.

Holland threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out three. He is 1-5 with a 9.82 ERA, with 13 home runs and 40 earned runs allowed in 36 2/3 innings since June 1.

Anthony Swarzak relieved Holland with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning and allowed Guillermo Heredia to score on a wild pitch for a 6-5 lead before striking out Jean Segura.

The White Sox tied it at 6 on Abreu’s RBI double in the seventh.

Seattle rookie Andrew Moore lasted three innings, allowing three home runs, five runs and six hits. It was the fourth start of his career and the first time he did not get through the sixth inning.

GLOVELY PLAY

Holland made the play of the day on a one-hop liner by Robinson Cano in the fourth inning.

The lefty made a behind-the-back stab on the play, but the ball was stuck in the webbing of his glove, so he tossed the ball and glove over the Abreu at first base.

He then retrieved a new glove from the dugout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Rookie RF Mitch Haniger had a splint on his swollen right index finger and is day-to-day. He was injured trying to bunt on Saturday night and left the game because he couldn’t throw. He had X-rays, but the team didn’t announce a result. Mariners manager Scott Servais said he will miss a few days.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Seattle heads to Houston for three games with the AL West-leading Astros. LHP Ariel Miranda (7-4) of the Mariners will face RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2).

White Sox: After a day off Monday, the White Sox will play host to LHP Clayton Kershaw (14-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for the first of two games. RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-8) is scheduled to make his first start since June 14 after spending time on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

