18-Year-Old Man Shot By Chicago Police In Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man, who allegedly was holding a gun in the back seat of a vehicle, was shot by at least one Chicago Police officer early Sunday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest side.
At 3:07 a.m., Grand Central District officers pulled over a vehicle in the alley in the 2800 block of North Mulligan, after the driver committed an alleged traffic violation, according to a police statement.
Officers approached the vehicle and saw someone armed with a gun in the back seat, police said. An officer and a sergeant fired their weapons, striking him in the arm and leg.
He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition had stabilized, police said. No officers were injured.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
The officers involved in the incident will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, per Chicago Police Department policy. The Independent Police Review Authority will investigate the shooting.