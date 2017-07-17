Another Flood Victim: Elementary School

(CBS) — It’s not just businesses and homes that have been significantly damaged in Chicago’s flooded far north suburbs.

The flooding also took its toll at WJ Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake, which was supposed to open for classes in about a month.

Though the water is now gone from the building, millions of dollars in repairs will be needed.

Entire classrooms and every book in the library were submerged. No lunch will be served in the cafeteria anytime soon.

“A catastrophe like this it catches you off guard, but we will work with it and do what’s best for our kids and for our family,” School Supt.Constance Collins says. “We are going to do everything we can to see that this is a safe environment for the children.”